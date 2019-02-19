Home States Karnataka

Burglars loot Rs 18 lakh from police quarters

It is said that the burglars broke open the locks of the houses to gain entry, but it is not clear how the criminals zeroed in on the particular houses whose occupants were away on that night.

Published: 19th February 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Burglars made away with gold and cash worth `18 lakh from two houses in the police quarters on Karwar Road here on Sunday night.

The incident occurred when the occupants of the houses were away. While ASI N M Hosamani was away with his family on a trip, head constable Mallikarjun Kudvakkal attached to Kamaripet police station was on night duty.

It is said that the burglars broke open the locks of the houses to gain entry, but it is not clear how the criminals zeroed in on the particular houses whose occupants were away on that night. The Sub Urban Police who have registered a case are investigating. One of the two houses had gold ornaments of the family’s relatives who thought the police quarters would be safe to keep their valuables.

“It is possible that they might have been aware of the gold and cash in the house and also about the
whereabouts of the family,” a police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Burglars police quarters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp