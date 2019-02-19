Burglars loot Rs 18 lakh from police quarters

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Burglars made away with gold and cash worth `18 lakh from two houses in the police quarters on Karwar Road here on Sunday night.

The incident occurred when the occupants of the houses were away. While ASI N M Hosamani was away with his family on a trip, head constable Mallikarjun Kudvakkal attached to Kamaripet police station was on night duty.

It is said that the burglars broke open the locks of the houses to gain entry, but it is not clear how the criminals zeroed in on the particular houses whose occupants were away on that night. The Sub Urban Police who have registered a case are investigating. One of the two houses had gold ornaments of the family’s relatives who thought the police quarters would be safe to keep their valuables.

“It is possible that they might have been aware of the gold and cash in the house and also about the

whereabouts of the family,” a police officer said.