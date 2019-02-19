Congress to give up Bengaluru North for Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State leaders of Congress have agreed on offering five seats to alliance partners JD(S) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to sources privy to discussions held on Monday by various Congress committees — coordination, publicity and election — the party is keen on giving Bengaluru North constituency to JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda. The seat is currently held by Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda. The party is also keen on holding on to all the constituencies where it has sitting MPs.

Members of the Regional Election Committee of Congress met legislative party chief Siddaramaiah, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, working president Eshwar Khandre and senior leaders such as Ramalinga Reddy at a private hotel on Monday evening.

“Senior leaders will approach H D Kumaraswamy and H D Deve Gowda with a proposal to hold on to constituencies where we have sitting MPs but offer seats such as Bengaluru North, Mandya, Hassan and another in North Karnataka,” a party source said. Speculations are rife that JD(S) may want to field a candidate in Vijayapura where it intends to hold a minority rally as well as an SC/ST rally.

Congress’ publicity committee, apart from drawing an action plan to streamline its campaigns via district, taluk and booth levels, hopes to rope in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as its star campaigner.“We already have a system in place for publicity and campaign but it needs to be streamlined. Strengthening campaign at the grassroots level will be the focus,” said U T Khader, Urban Development Minister.

The party coordination committee headed by Ramalinga Reddy also met on Monday to assess the dissent emanating from the cadres in Old Mysuru region where JD(S) is a direct rival to Congress. The committee is focused on quelling dissent and ensuring that cadres work for the coalition’s common candidate. “There is a lot of confusion at the grassroots level since the seat-sharing formula has not been finalised. Once there is a clear picture, it will become easy to coordinate,” a party source said.