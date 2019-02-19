H D Deve Gowda will talk only with Rahul Gandhi on seat-sharing

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pre-poll alliance was announced months ago, but Congress and JD(S) are yet to even begin talks of seat-sharing for the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. While the Congress is keen on having JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda as part of the discussions, the former Prime Minister won’t have anything less than a party president-to-party president discussion.

JD(S) leaders feel that Gowda does not see a need to hold talks with State Congress leaders,as he is the national president of their party. They add that the decision on seat-sharing is best left to the high commands of both parties, which essentially translates into Rahul Gandhi for the Congress and Gowda for the JD(S).

“Final call on seat-sharing will be taken by the national presidents of both parties. Our leader Deve Gowda will not be part of any discussions at the state level,” said Danish Ali, National Secretary General, JD(S).

Gowda, party sources say, prefers Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and party state president H Vishwanath — who share a ‘not-so-pleasant’ history with coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah — to hold the talks at the state level. “Siddaramaiah is keen on holding talks in Gowda’s presence but the latter is categorical that he will only hold talks with Rahul Gandhi. He is also accepting the arrangement where state leaders discuss seat-sharing but in his and Rahul Gandhi’s presence,” said a Congress leader who confirmed that no talks have begun yet.

Given the immense pressure from the party cadre, especially from constituencies of Old Mysuru region where the JD(S) and Congress are a nemesis to each other, the Congress believes that Siddaramaiah, who is from the region, will be able to defuse some tension.

While it hopes to use Siddaramaiah and his past ties with Gowda, Kumaraswamy and Vishwanath along with his knowledge of State politics and reality of both parties’ strengths to strike a hard bargain, Gowda wants to take the discussion directly to Gandhi where he can apply pressure for a better deal.