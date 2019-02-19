Home States Karnataka

KFD makes entry in Malnad

By B Thipperudrappa
Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: After wreaking havoc in the neighbouring Shivamogga district, the  Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD)  seems to have entered Malnad region with as many as 22 monkey deaths reported. The disease was responsible for the death of seven people in the adjacent district. Since Koppa and NR Pura taluks in Chikkamagaluru district are on the periphery of Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga district, the disease has entered Malnad now.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, DHO S Mallikarjunappa said there was no need for fear as all precautionary steps were being taken.

“In Malnad district, the disease has not claimed any lives yet. However, in Koppa taluk, one person tested positive for the disease after his blood sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. All primary health centres and taluk health centres are equipped with medicine. Doctors have informed people about the precautionary measures to be taken in case of an outbreak.”

