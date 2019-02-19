Kodagu to see quiet hockey tournament

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The highly anticipated annual Kodava Hockey Tournament, which was to be cancelled this year following the suffering caused to people due to the floods in Kodagu, will be held as usual, albeit in a modest manner.

The event, which has even entered the Limca Book of Records, is being organised by Kodavas for 22 years. It started with a handful of families, and attracted fame and popularity with a record-breaking participation of 334 families in last year’s Kulletira Hockey Cup.

Though the tournament was proposed to be cancelled, the tradition was sought to be kept alive. So, Kodava families approached the Coorg Hockey Association to continue the legacy though not in its usual glory.

“The cost of the tournament will be under `20 lakh,” said association secretary B Chengappa, ex-international player.