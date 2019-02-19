Home States Karnataka

Kumbh mela: Number of devotees swells in T Narsipur

While the authorities have installed metal barricades as temporary retaining walls and kept sand bags on either side of the bridge to enable devotees to walk with ease, it proved to be inadequate.

Published: 19th February 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees take a holy dip at the ‘Triveni Sangama’ on second day of the Kumbh Mela in T Narsipur taluk | UDAYSHANKAR S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The second day of the Kumbh Mela in T Narsipur taluk in the district on Monday witnessed an increase in the number of devotees, who made a beeline for a dip in the ‘Triveni Sangama’, the confluence of three rivers — Cauvery, Kapila and Spatika Sarovara.

Despite the scorching sun —with the maximum temperature hovering between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius – devotees took a dip in the waters, known as ‘Magha Snana’, at the dedicated place in the river for ablution of their sins.The water level in the river too has increased a tad, with a part of the wooden bridge connecting the venue of Dharmika Sabhe (religious meeting) from Agastheshwara temple side, getting partially submerged.

While the authorities have installed metal barricades as temporary retaining walls and kept sand bags on either side of the bridge to enable devotees to walk with ease, it proved to be inadequate.Due to the increase in the number of devotees, a majority of them, especially youngsters, were forced to wade through the water.  

‘Thambi Palam’, the temporary bridge built by the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) of the Indian Army, connecting the river from Gunja Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple side was the cynosure of all eyes, with devotees seen strutting through.

T Narsipur Kumbh Mela

