Now, annual achievers at RGUHS to get gold medals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting this year, annual achievers at the colleges affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will be honoured with gold medals. This is apart from the gold medals given to overall achievers.“From this year, even toppers of various courses will be given gold medals,” a senior official of RGUHS said. There are at least eight courses in RGUHS - medical, dental, ayurveda, unani, homeopathy, nursing and paramedial.

Convocation on March 26

The 21st annual convocation of RGUHS is scheduled to be held on March 26. Students who have completed the course till March 25, 2019, pertaining to post-graduate degree, post-graduate diploma and doctorate degree courses and winners of gold medals (UG and PG) of all courses are eligible to receive the degree certificates in person or through post.

However, degree certificates for rest of the students will be sent through post only. Application forms can be obtained from the heads of the institutions or from www.rguhs.ac.in. Last date to submit application forms is March 11.