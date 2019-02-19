Home States Karnataka

Now, annual achievers at RGUHS to get gold medals

Starting this year, annual achievers at the colleges affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will be honoured with gold medals.

Published: 19th February 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting this year, annual achievers at the colleges affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will be honoured with gold medals. This is apart from the gold medals given to overall achievers.“From this year, even toppers of various courses will be given gold medals,” a senior official of RGUHS said. There are at least eight courses in RGUHS - medical, dental, ayurveda, unani, homeopathy, nursing and paramedial.

Convocation on March 26

The 21st annual convocation of RGUHS is scheduled to be held on March 26. Students who have completed the course till March 25, 2019, pertaining to post-graduate degree, post-graduate diploma and doctorate degree courses and winners of gold medals (UG and PG) of all courses are eligible to receive the degree certificates in person or through post.

However, degree certificates for rest of the students will be sent through post only. Application forms can be obtained from the heads of the institutions or from www.rguhs.ac.in. Last date to submit application forms  is March 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp