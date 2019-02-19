Rare swamps in Western Ghats to get sanctuary status

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: The forest department is all set to give the rare myristica swamps, found only in a few pockets in the Western Ghats, the status of a sanctuary. In Karnataka, the myristica swamps are located in Honnavar, Sirsi and Karwar forest divisions and a place near Honnavar, which is called ‘Katlekan’ (literally means dark forest). The swamps will be protected under the new status.

The name of the swamps comes from a group of myristica species of trees which grows there. The swamps are full of water and these trees have stilt and knee roots. The forest floor is always water logged and in all seasons.

In 2018, Punati Sridhar, PCCF (General), had asked the Canara Circle officials to submit a proposal for the protection of swampy areas in Uttara Kannada district. “The myristica swamps are the habitats of rare species of frogs, insects and plants. Nowhere in the world are such patches of forests found.”