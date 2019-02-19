Home States Karnataka

Rare swamps in Western Ghats to get sanctuary status

The forest department is all set to give the rare myristica swamps, found only in a few pockets in the Western Ghats, the status of a sanctuary.

Published: 19th February 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Stilt root system of Myristica fatua tree at Katlekan in Siddapur |express

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: The forest department is all set to give the rare myristica swamps, found only in a few pockets in the Western Ghats, the status of a sanctuary. In Karnataka, the myristica swamps are located in Honnavar, Sirsi and Karwar forest divisions and a place near Honnavar, which is called ‘Katlekan’ (literally means dark forest). The swamps will be protected under the new status.

The name of the swamps comes from a group of myristica species of trees which grows there. The swamps are full of water and these trees have stilt and knee roots. The forest floor is always water logged and in all seasons.

In 2018, Punati Sridhar, PCCF (General), had asked the Canara Circle officials to submit a proposal for the protection of swampy areas in Uttara Kannada district. “The myristica swamps are the habitats of rare species of frogs, insects and plants. Nowhere in the world are such patches of forests found.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp