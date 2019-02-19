Youths rescue woman, two kids from jaws of death

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A timely step taken by a group of young social workers saved a 28-year-old woman from killing herself and her two kids from getting crushed to death under a moving train in the city on Monday afternoon.

Sushma (name changed), a resident of Tanaji Galli, Shahpur, had decided to end her life with her two boys, aged three and one, to escape domestic abuse after she was unable to bear the persistent harassment by her in-laws. The youth spotted her heading towards the railway tracks near Tanaji Galli and suspected that she could commit suicide by coming in front of a train.

Sushma’s husband runs a jewellery shop at Shahpur and was out of town when the incident occurred.

The police were informed about the incident but no case has been registered.