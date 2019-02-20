25 lakh devotees attend Yellamma Devi Jatra 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: More than 25 lakh devotees thronged the Yellamma Devi Jatra (fair) covering a radius of 20 km of the Yellamma Devi Temple in Saundatti here on Tuesday. Most of them are farmers and arrived in bullock carts. Devotees from Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andra Pradesh and other states are at the fair.

Special bus services have been arranged from Belagavi, Dharwad, Bagalkot and Gadag districts. All routes connecting to the temple from Saundatti, Bailhongal, Yargatti, Munnoli, Nargund and Navalgund were full of devotees travelling to attend the fair.

It has been a tradition of farmers (devotees) of the region to travel in bullock carts and attend the jatra over decades. More than 70,000 bullock carts were at Saundatti. Speaking to The New Indian Express, executive officer of the temple Ravi Kotargasti said, “All arrangements have been made for the devotees, like drinking water, lodging, public toilets and more. Special mobile clinics have been stationed to provide free

medical aid.’’