Aspiring army recruits get a feel of Belagavi’s warmth

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Citizens of Belagavi have come forward to facilitate food and accommodation for aspiring soldiers, who are attending the recruitment rally conducted by the 115 Infantry Battalion BN (TA) Mahar Regiment for a couple of days.

A day after the terror attack, which claimed 44 lives of CRPF jawans in J&K, thousands of youths were seen sleeping on footpaths in the camp area in the late hours of February 15, waiting for an opportunity to serve the country.

“The tragedy has encouraged us to join the Indian Army to avenge the inhuman act of our neighbouring country,” one of them said. The New Indian Express had published a report on February 17 titled ‘Aspiring soldiers want a chance to avenge Pulwama terror attack’.

Responding to the report, several youths and organisations have taken initiatives to look after the aspiring soldiers during their stay.

The members of Kalikadevi Yuvak Mandal of Bapat Galli and Samadevi Sansthan Vaishyavani Samaj of Samadevi Galli, were seen distributing free breakfast and tea to the candidates attending the recruitment rally. The owner of Surya Yatri Niwas hotel had come forward to provide free accommodation to as many as possible. A group of youths of Shahu Nagar distributed fruits to the candidates and inquired if they needed any help from them.

One of the youths said, “The candidates attending the rally have come forward to avenge the terror attack and it is our duty to ensure they do not face any inconvenience.”