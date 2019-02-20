Home States Karnataka

Blink-and-miss spring? Summer seems to be here

The maximum temperature now is more than normal all across the state, said Srinivasa Reddy, Director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC).

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s only February, and summer seems to have already arrived in the state. The searing heat is becoming a talk of town not just in urban jungles like Bengaluru, since other districts of the state are also facing temperatures higher than normal for this time of year, registering an increase of 2-4°C.   
Bengaluru’s maximum temperature has already touched 34°C, and before the month ends, it is expected to break the previous record of 35.9°C that was registered in February 2005, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Normally, it’s held to be winter season till February end, after which summer starts to set in. But this trend has changed over the past few years, and the winter period is getting shortened. This year, though a cold wave and fall in temperature was recorded during the winter months, the minimum temperature started increasing as soon February began, signalling early onset of summer. According to IMD, most districts in north Karnataka are feeling the heat, with temperatures touching 37°C in Kalaburagi and Ballari, 36°C in Mysuru and Gadag, and 35°C in Raichur.

The maximum temperature now is more than normal all across the state, said Srinivasa Reddy, Director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC). “There is three to four degree increase in north Karnataka, while southern districts are experiencing a rise of 2-3°C ,’’ he said. Talking about Bengaluru, he said the city recorded 35.9°C, which is an all-time high, in February 2005. “If we take the trend, during February, temperature has touched 35°C. But this time, it is likely to break the previous record,’’ he said, adding that with the surge in temperature, some places, including Bengaluru, may experience light to moderate rain.
It can be recalled that in the last two months, the minimum temperature in Bengaluru dipped to 7-10°C, which was said to be the lowest in the last decade. Bidar and Kalaburagi too recorded a low temperature of 6°C.

