Coffee pulp thrown in Cauvery, estate owner pulled up

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A coffee estate owner has been issued a notice by the Pollution Control Board for letting coffee pulp, which is highly acidic and toxic, into the Cauvery at Karadigodu village in Kodagu.

Residents, who woke up to the thick black effluent flowing into the river, raised their voice against the estate owner, and photos of the river getting polluted were circulated on social media. This grabbed the attention of Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge, who instructed the Kodagu DC to look into the matter immediately. “A spot inspection was carried out by Pollution Control Board officials. Necessary steps will be taken,” said DC Annies Kanmani Joy.

“The coffee pulp needs to be treated. Neutralisation tank, anaerobic unit, aerobic unit and settling tank need to be in place with proper concrete lining to treat the effluent that is highly acidic. While the estate in Karadigodu had these units, they were old and there was no lining for the unit, which resulted in the overflow of effluent into Cauvery,” said Sudha.