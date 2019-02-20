Congress not to support Rai, says KPCC chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Prakash Rai, who has expressed his willingness to contest Lok Sabha elections from Bengaluru Central as an independent candidate is said to have sought support from the state Congress leaders. The Congress, which is fielding its candidate from the Bengaluru Central constituency is said to have turned down the request.

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said Rai met former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and also held talks with him. “He wants to contest as an independent candidate. Ours is a national party and how can we support?” he questioned. “We can look into it if he joins the party,” Rao said adding they party will field its candidates wherever it wants.

Many Congress leaders, including former minister Roshan Baig and MLC Rizwan Arshad are keen to contest from the Bengaluru Central as Congress candidate. When contacted, Prakash Raj said he met the Congress leaders as he has no problem in meeting secular leaders. "It's time for all of us to come together. I have no problem in meeting any leader, except Modi and Amit Shah," he added. Raj added that secular leaders need to support each other.