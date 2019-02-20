Home States Karnataka

Decorated cop station draws many in Ankola

Artists from Ankola took about one-and-a-half months to draw the various artworks.

Published: 20th February 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

One of the wall paintings at Ankola police station | express

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: The police station at Ankola has become a tourist hub of sorts, with people of neighbouring towns and villages, and school and college students, visiting it to catch a glimpse of its newly-bedecked compound wall. Murals on the boundary walls of the station now narrate information about the history, culture, tourist places, and other important information about Ankola taluk, as well as tell people about law-and-order issues.

The station has been renovated under the ‘people-friendly policing concept.’ It has a compound wall running for about 150 metres, which has been painted recently. Artists from Ankola took about one-and-a-half months to draw the various artworks.

Also displayed are sayings of social reformer Basavanna, and a poem by Dinakar Desai. The compound wall of the police station, situated between the Tahsildar office and Jai Hind High School near Ankola bus station, now prominently feature messages related to road safety, property offences, social media awareness, cybercrime, fishermen’s safety, emergency toll-free numbers, and Ankola taluk beat map.

Police got the station wall painted with the help of contributors, social workers and others after an initiative was taken was CPI Pramod Kumar and PSI Sridhar to convert it into a people-friendly station.

Ankola

