Home States Karnataka

Five-day aero show extravaganza begins today in Bengaluru

Despite the tragic mid-air collision of two Surya Kiran aircraft, the 12th edition of Aero India will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

Published: 20th February 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the tragic mid-air collision of two Surya Kiran aircraft, the 12th edition of Aero India will be inaugurated on Wednesday. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Union Minister Suresh Prabhu and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will inaugurate Aero India 2019. Apart from being an avenue for business between defence and technology giants, the event hopes to highlight knowledge sharing. With 51 participating countries and 44 official delegations, Aero India 2019 is touted to be the biggest yet of all air shows held in India.

The event will see five themes for each day with a special focus on CEO’s round table where Heads of 24 defence manufacturing giants from eight countries, including France, Israel, Russia, Germany and India will participate. Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, will also be a part of the round table set up. Aero India, for the first time, has dedicated one of the days to celebrate women and their contribution to aerospace in the country. The event will be open for public from day four. A commemorative stamp to celebrate women in aviation will also be released. With 403 exhibitors, of which 238 are Indian, 63 aircraft participants, 19 business seminars and 470 B2B meetings, this aero show will be the biggest ever.

Contests for you

Aero India has also launched a mobile app for information on the go. Instagram Contest for best Aero India 2019 moment has been announced to encourage visitors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru H D Kumaraswamy aero show extravaganza

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp