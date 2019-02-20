Five-day aero show extravaganza begins today in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the tragic mid-air collision of two Surya Kiran aircraft, the 12th edition of Aero India will be inaugurated on Wednesday. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Union Minister Suresh Prabhu and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will inaugurate Aero India 2019. Apart from being an avenue for business between defence and technology giants, the event hopes to highlight knowledge sharing. With 51 participating countries and 44 official delegations, Aero India 2019 is touted to be the biggest yet of all air shows held in India.

The event will see five themes for each day with a special focus on CEO’s round table where Heads of 24 defence manufacturing giants from eight countries, including France, Israel, Russia, Germany and India will participate. Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, will also be a part of the round table set up. Aero India, for the first time, has dedicated one of the days to celebrate women and their contribution to aerospace in the country. The event will be open for public from day four. A commemorative stamp to celebrate women in aviation will also be released. With 403 exhibitors, of which 238 are Indian, 63 aircraft participants, 19 business seminars and 470 B2B meetings, this aero show will be the biggest ever.

Contests for you

Aero India has also launched a mobile app for information on the go. Instagram Contest for best Aero India 2019 moment has been announced to encourage visitors.