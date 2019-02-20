IAS officer’s parents seek HC stay on Chambal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deceased IAS officer D K Ravi’s parents have moved the Karnataka High Court seeking a stay on the release of Kannada movie Chambal which allegedly portrays their son in a bad light. The movie is scheduled for release on February 23.

The petitioners have also sought a direction to arrange for a preview.Hearing a petition filed by Ravi’s parents Gowramma (63) and Kariyappa (72), Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav issued notice to the Ministry of Publicity and Information, Department of Home, Karnataka, Regional Officer, Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, actors Ninasam Satish, Sonugowda, the producer, director and distributor of Chambal.

Citing the trailer of the movie, the petitioners claimed that as Chambal had scenes based on Ravi’s life, it would spoil his image and hurt his parents’ sentiments.The petitioners said they had filed a complaint with the film chamber, the producer, director and also Ninasam Satish, who plays the hero. They said Satish and the director had visited their house and tried to convince them that the movie was not about Ravi.

No relief for accused paper leak case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has upheld the order of Special Court that rejected the application filed by S Narayan seeking to discharge him from the 2016 PUC question paper leak case. Justice HB Prabhakara Sastry dismissed the appeal filed by Narayan, who is the tenth accused in the case, against the order of Special Court which rejected his petition questioning invoking of KCOCA on November 20, 2017.