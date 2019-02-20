IMA plans healthcare helpline for Raichur

Shreyas Hs By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: To ensure effective healthcare for people of Raichur, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is planning to set up a 24-hour helpline to inform people about the doctors available for treating ailments. However, for the helpline, the IMA has to get permission from the Deputy Commissioner.

As the move concerns the public, the district administration will scrutinise the idea and the plan of action for its implementation. The initiative aims to help people having several health complaints, especially during the night hours.