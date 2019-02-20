Karnataka Congress MLA Ganesh who attacked party colleague arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almost a month after he brutally assaulted his fellow party MLA Anand Singh at a resort in Bidadi, the Ramanagar police have finally nabbed Kampli Congress MLA Ganesh in a neighboring state.

IGP Central Range B Dayananda confirmed the MLA's arrest and said that a police team is bringing him to Ramanagar. However, he has not yet confirmed the place of arrest.

Ganesh was absconding from the next day after he attacked Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh at Eagleton Resort in Bidadi, where Congress MLAs had camped following alleged attempts of poaching of MLAs by BJP, in the wee hours of January 20.