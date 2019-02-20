Kumbh-like congregation will strengthen our culture, says CM

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said he is not a saviour or promoter of religion (Dharma pracharak nor Dahrma pakshak) and he is here to serve humanity.Speaking at Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangama in T Narsipur on Tuesday, he said holy dip and Kumbh Melas are part of Indian culture.He said Indian culture is unique that has further strengthened its roots over centuries.

Hailing the then Adichunchanagiri mutt seer, JSS seer Shivarathri Deshikendra swami and others for starting Kumbh Mela in 1989 at T Narsipur, he said the mela at Triveni Sangama has become popular attracting devotees from southern states to take holy dip as all cannot go to Uttar Pradesh.

Regretting over increase in crimes and other unethical practises in recent times, he said such rituals and celebrations will stop youths from playing with lives of people and stop them from slipping into bad habits.

Recalling the Kanaganamaradi bus accident in which 30 people, including children, lost their lives, Kumaraswamy said he could not find answer to such heart-rending incidents that have disturbed people. He said people should try to contribute to society as Karnataka and India are gardens of peace as described by poet Kuvempu.

He said they have provided best facilities and would try to further popularise Kumbh Mela that will be held once in three years.Meanwhile, the CM known for his temple visits did not take part in holy dip at

Kumbh Mela.

Though the district administration had made all arrangements for VVIPs to take bath along with religious heads, Kumaraswamy offered puja and prayed for good rains and prosperity of farmers. However, Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda, legislators and seers took holy bath at Kumbh Mela.Speaking on the occasion, Minister G T Devegowda said Kumaraswamy will be chief minister for the next five years.