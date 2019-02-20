Panchayat member murdered

By Express News Service

MYSURU: THIMME Gowda (50), a village panchayat member, was brutally murdered during Devaramma Jatra in Chikkade village of Pandavapura taluk on Tuesday. APMC member Swamy Gowda, Thimme Gowda’s son Vinayak, relatives Gowtham and Mahesh were seriously injured when Yere Gowda, and his son Madan, Anand and their friends Kumar and Chandu attacked Thimme Gowda with sickles and other sharp weapons.

It is said Thimme Gowda’s sister’s daughter Sahana and Yere Gowda’s son Madan were in love and they entered wedlock recently. As Yere Gowda’s family members demanded dowry, Sahana’s parents gave them `3 lakh. When they continued to torture and harass Sahana for more dowry, the family members lodged a dowry harassment complaint with the police. Enraged over this, Yere Gowda and his family members attacked and killed Thimme Gowda, thinking that he forced the family to file the complaint.