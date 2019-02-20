Home States Karnataka

‘Resolve of forces to fight terror is stronger’

As her response to the Pakistan Prime Minister’s threat to India over war, the minister chose not to go on the offensive.

Published: 20th February 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra address a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sought evidence on Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama terror attack, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that no dossier or evidence on previous attacks has prompted Pakistan to act against terrorism emanating from its soil.

Addressing the media on the eve of the 12th edition of Aero India in Bengaluru, she added that the attacks have made no dent in the morale of the Indian armed forces, and the forces have been given full support to strike back as and when they deem fit.

“I am not responding on Pulwama at all, but since the Mumbai attack, not just this government but earlier governments too have sent dossiers after dossiers, evidence after evidence. What action has Pakistan taken on them?” Sitharaman asked.

Recalling the Mumbai attacks, the defence minister said that while India has followed due process to punish the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack convicts, Pakistan has nothing to show as proof that they have taken action for evidence provided for earlier attacks.

Refusing to comment on what led to the Pulwama attack where 40 CRPF jawans were martyred, Sitharaman insisted on gathering more information before making observations.

“We need to gather more information than what we obtained as soon as the incident happened, as unfortunate as it is. Every effort will be taken to prevent such events. But if there has been a change in strategy or lapse, it won’t be fair for me to talk about it now,” she said.

“This attack has not in any way dented our armed forces’ morale. If anything, the response of the people of India has brought in more motivation to fight terror,” she said.

As her response to the Pakistan Prime Minister’s threat to India over war, the minister chose not to go on the offensive. “No words will be sufficient to assuage the disappointment, anger and feeling of being let down felt by every citizen of this county,” she said, insisting that she will not delve into how the government intends to tackle the intimidation.

