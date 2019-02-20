Home States Karnataka

US urges Pak to stop supporting terror groups

The United States of America ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster on Tuesday urged Pakistan to crack down on terror groups operating from its soil and stop supporting them.

Published: 20th February 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The United States of America ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster on Tuesday urged Pakistan to crack down on terror groups operating from its soil and stop supporting them.

“The US condemns in strongest terms the horrific attack by Pakistan-based terrorist groups that killed 44 Indian paramilitary force personnel,” he said and called on Pakistan to immediately stop providing  safe havens to such groups on its soil. He is in Bengaluru for the air show which is starting on Wednesday. “We are working closely with the government of India to get to the bottom of the terrorist attack and we are providing variety of assistance,” he said.

Juster said the US is working with India on various aspects of counter-terrorism and armed forces from the US and India have conducted many joint military exercises and also signed many agreements.

On number of aircraft and systems that are being displayed at the Aero India and also being offered to Indian armed forces, the US Ambassador said that “government-to-government transfer of equipment through the US foreign military sales programme will be most reliable, on time, most transparent and more significantly it will a completely corruption-free method for India to procure state of the art weaponry.”

He said the US and India are committed to strengthening the defence cooperation in line with India’s status as a major defence partner. Defence acquisitions are key elements in deepening bilateral relations between the two countries. The US officials claimed that they have the best equipment to offer to the Indian Armed forces as the US is committed to a long term cooperation with India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp