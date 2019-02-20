US urges Pak to stop supporting terror groups

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The United States of America ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster on Tuesday urged Pakistan to crack down on terror groups operating from its soil and stop supporting them.

“The US condemns in strongest terms the horrific attack by Pakistan-based terrorist groups that killed 44 Indian paramilitary force personnel,” he said and called on Pakistan to immediately stop providing safe havens to such groups on its soil. He is in Bengaluru for the air show which is starting on Wednesday. “We are working closely with the government of India to get to the bottom of the terrorist attack and we are providing variety of assistance,” he said.

Juster said the US is working with India on various aspects of counter-terrorism and armed forces from the US and India have conducted many joint military exercises and also signed many agreements.

On number of aircraft and systems that are being displayed at the Aero India and also being offered to Indian armed forces, the US Ambassador said that “government-to-government transfer of equipment through the US foreign military sales programme will be most reliable, on time, most transparent and more significantly it will a completely corruption-free method for India to procure state of the art weaponry.”

He said the US and India are committed to strengthening the defence cooperation in line with India’s status as a major defence partner. Defence acquisitions are key elements in deepening bilateral relations between the two countries. The US officials claimed that they have the best equipment to offer to the Indian Armed forces as the US is committed to a long term cooperation with India.