Home States Karnataka

Aero India 2019 kicks off day after tragic crash

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, flagged off the 12th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka Air Force Base, in Bengaluru.

Published: 21st February 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman watches the air display at the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru. (PTI photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, flagged off the 12th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka Air Force Base, in Bengaluru. The five-day event will witness the participation of leading international defence and civil aviation firms.

A woman reacts as she watches 
the airshow  |Vinod Kumar T

A two-minute silence was observed at the start of the event, to mourn the death of Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi. Sahil died on Tuesday morning after his Hawk aircraft had a mid-air collision with another aircraft of the Suryakiran team while performing a high-risk stunt manoeuvre during the full dress rehearsal on Tuesday morning.

Speaking at the event, Sitharaman said that the government has signed 150 contracts worth Rs 1.27 lakh crore to procure defence equipment in the last three to four years. Steps are being taken to encourage defence manufacturing in India, she said.

Railways and Civil Aviation minister, Suresh Prabhu said that India was planning to add 100 more airports in the next 10-15 years. The project is expected to cost 65 billion dollars, he said. “We are working on a strategy to come up with Vision 2040, in order to ensure that India stands either first or second in terms of aviation in the world,” he said.

In order to meet these targets, the country will need to buy two to three thousand more aircrafts, he added. A total of 63 aircraft are being displayed at the event, with flying displays of aircraft such as Dassault Rafale, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Sarang aerobatic display team and others. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Aero India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp