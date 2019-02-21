Home States Karnataka

Amit Shah to hold meetings in Bengaluru

The tapes, released to the media by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy almost two weeks ago, had left the BJP leadership red-faced.

Published: 21st February 2019 06:22 AM

BJP national president Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

For the first time after the audiotape controversy which exposed BJP’s alleged attempts to topple the coalition government in the state, BJP president Amit Shah will be holding daylong meetings with his party leaders in the city on Thursday.

The tapes, the FIR filed against party state unit president BS Yeddyurappa and attack on Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda’s house will come up for discussion during the meetings being held to take stock of Lok Sabha election preparations. 

The tapes, released to the media by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy almost two weeks ago, had left the BJP leadership red-faced. The sting operation by Gurmitkal MLA Naganagouda Patil Kandakur’s son Sharan had exposed Yeddyurappa’s attempts to poach Congress and JD(S) MLAs.  All these issues and the BJP’s strategies to counter a likely JD(S)-Congress alliance, are likely to be discussed.Amit Shah will also address a core committee meeting at 9pm in the city.

