Karnataka couple raises Rs 10,000 for families of CRPF martrys

HUBBALLI: Patriotic fervour reigned supreme during an engagement ceremony. The couple not only dedicated their D-Day to the victims of the terror attack in J&K, they also raised a small sum to donate to the families of martyred jawans.Unlike other marriages, two of the performances put up by the relatives of the couple stayed true to the patriotic theme. The dancers clad in army camouflage pants danced to the tunes of Vande Mataram and for war song from the latest Hindi movie Uri.

The couple, Kishan and Keerti, who got engaged on Sunday in Hubballi have now become role models for many who are looking for the ways to help the families of slain soldiers. Members of both the families were concerned about the families of the jawans and thought to make the movement a special tribute to the men in uniform and decided to have a performance with patriotic theme. While inviting relatives and friends, they also told that the families will be raising funds for families of Pulwama victims.

A civil engineer by profession, Kishan Irakal said, “My job is to build structures. At the same time, it’s my responsibility that when countrymen are in trouble I should respond and help in whatever way I can. After the terror attack, both the family members discussed and decided about the dance and donations. Before lunch, we announced about the donations and people responded positively.”

The couple now want to raise more money during their marriage and contribute for the defense fund. “On the day of our engagement we collected `10,000 from the relatives and donors who were present on the occasion. We have already deposited the amount in the account attached to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Other couples can follow the same,” he said.

“Most of family members shy away from dancing. But when we decided to dedicate the dance for the victims, we all readily agreed. We are satisfied that we did our bit for the soldiers. We will also conduct similar fund raising events during the marriage as well,” said Raju, Kishan’s cousin.