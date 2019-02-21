Every street in this village has a soldier serving India

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Hatalageri village, with a population of 4,000, has at least 150 soldiers currently serving the nation. Almost every street here has at least one or two families that have their sons serving in the armed forces. The tradition of joining the armed forces — CRPF, BSF and the Army — goes back three generations in this village.

When the people here heard about the Pulwama attack, the entire village was a worried lot for their sons and grandsons serving in Jammu and Kashmir. Villagers say they are an angry lot. Yellappa Beleri and his wife Neelavva have four sons, of whom three are working in the Indian Army. They want their sons to avenge the attack.

Satyappa Bentur’s family also has three sons in the Army. “When we saw the news, we were in shock. Soldiers protect us. If they are killed, what about others? I know that my sons are working in different regions but many villagers have no idea and are still waiting for calls from their sons,” Bentur said.