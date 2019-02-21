Home States Karnataka

Fire erupts in City Centre mall in Mangaluru, no casualties

While there were no casualties reported, onlookers said an in-house staff who was cleaning the mall premises on the floor above, choked from the excess fumes and fainted.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

MANGALURU: Fire erupted on the fourth floor of the City Centre mall located in the heart of the city on Thursday noon. The incident occurred at 11:30 AM when the staff members and the customers were ushered down the stairs to the front of the mall. The entire fourth floor was filled with thick black smoke and the fire services from Kadri and Pandeshwar Station reached the location and cleared the emissions in one hours time.

The fire started in the kitchen of one of the 12 food stalls at the food court at the mall. It spread through the exhaust valve and caused smoke in the entire area. All shops of the mall were announced close till 1:30. The food court is said to be closed till evening.

While there were no casualties reported, onlookers said an in-house staff who was cleaning the mall premises on the floor above, choked from the excess fumes and fainted.

Chief Fire Officer Shivashanker said there was no damage to any of the shops but the common exhaust valve which was burned up to two metres. The valve was clogged with oil particles and carbon, which happens after three months of use, he said. Nothing happened because of the fire, but the smoke was dense, and was cleared by opening and breaking windows - he added. As many as 20 personnel from the department were on duty and cleared the smoke with a smoke suction.

Contrary to allegations that the building was built without a No Objection Certificate from the fire department, Shivashanker said, the building received a NOC but was told to apply the recommendations by the department and get clearance certificate post-construction. “But the mall does not have clearance by the fire department yet," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru mall fire Mangaluru City Centre mall fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp