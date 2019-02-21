Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court reserves verdict in BSY tape case

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI :  The Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka High Court reserved its judgment, after hearing arguments with regard to a petition filed by BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa and others, to quash the FIR filed by Sharanagouda Patil, son of Gurmitkal MLA Naganagouda Patil Kandakur, under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Raichur police station.The petition for quashing the FIR against Yeddyurappa, Devadurga MLA Shivanagouda Naik and former journalist M B Maramkal (also media adviser of Yeddyurappa), came up for the hearing before Justice P G M Patil.

C V Nagesh argued on behalf of Yeddyurappa, while former advocate-general Ashok Harnahalli argued on behalf of Naik and Maramkal. Special public prosecutor Sanjay Chouta argued on behalf of the prosecution.The hearing, that started in the morning, continued till evening and the judge reserved orders on the plea for an interim stay on investigation into the case.

FIR mentions that BSY offered 
`10 crore to JD(S) MLA | Express

Nagesh told the court that nowhere in the FIR is it mentioned that Patil offered a bribe. “The FIR mentions that Yeddyurappa has offered `10 crore to Patil and assured him that expenses for contesting elections would be borne by him, if Sharanagouda convinces his father to resign, and if he contests on a BJP ticket.

When there is no mention of bribe and no other crime has taken place, how could the police file a case against Yeddyurappa under Prevention of Corruption Act? To take responsibility of expenditure would come under Model Poll Code and is a matter of debate whether any individual or party could spend money on candidates,” Nagesh contended.   

Harnahalli countered his point and said the case has not disclosed cognisance of the offence, was politically motivated and the audio was recorded under the direction of the chief minister. “It shows a political conspiracy,” he said.Special public prosecutor Chouta said Naik had come to the police station with an audio clip which clearly mentions financial dealing under Prevention of Corruption Act, whereas Naik and Yeddyurappa tried to buy over Patil with money. 

Police have already started investigations and at this stage, it is not justified for the judiciary to interfere as investigation is in the preliminary stage, Chouta said. He told the court that he is not questioning its authority. “The court has the power to quash the FIR or give an interim stay under rare circumstances. As this is not a rare case, the court should not pass such a judgment,” he added.

Audiogate: Raichur police begin probe
Raichur: Raichur police launched an investigation into alleged corruption charges against BJP president B S Yeddyurappa, in the audiotape case. The police sought information from the complainant, and summoned Sharanagouda K to Devadurga Inspection Bungalow (IB) on Tuesday evening, where the alleged incident occurred. Police gathered preliminary information from Sharanagouda Patil Kandakur and conducted ‘mahajar’ at the IB. Sharanagouda is the son of Gurmitkal MLA Naganagouda Patil Kandakur. 

