HOSMAT team’s quick response helped the two surviving pilots  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The HOSMAT emergency medical team has come out with details about what happened in the minutes after the two Hawks of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) crashed after a mid-air collision on Tuesday morning. Dr. Thomas Chandy, CMD & chief of Orthopaedics, HOSMAT, said when the two aircraft crashed, the hospital’s medical emergency team was notified to proceed to the site of the incident. The team rushed in a well-equipped ambulance along with fire engines.

“At the site, they first found Wing Commander Vijay T Shelke. After a quick assessment and examination, the pilot was shifted into the ambulance. After stabilising his spine (spinal compression during ejection) he was shifted to the Station Medical Centre (SMC) inside Air Force Station Yelahanka.”

After handing over Wg Cdr Shelke to the team at SMC, the ambulance team with lead specialist Dr. Joseph returned to the Medical Aid Post-1 (MAP1), which has been set up since Monday, where the second pilot, Squadron Leader Tejeshwar Singh, was already brought and resuscitation processes were initiated.

On assessing him, he was found to have broken the thigh bones on both sides. After femoral anaesthesia block on both the sides, the splints that were available in the ambulance were applied before he was shifted to the hospital. He was shifted with due precautions in an ambulance to the helipad, from where he was airlifted to HAL and then to Air Command Hospital on Old Airport Road.“The immediate action by Dr. Joseph and the trained emergency staff of HOSMAT avoided further complications,” Chandy added.