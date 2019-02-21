Karnataka: Man dies in celebratory firing at Dhavaleshwar fair
One person died in an alleged accidental fire shot from a revolver at the annual fair at Dhavaleshwar, near Belagavi, on Wednesday.
BELAGAVI: One person died in an alleged accidental fire shot from a revolver at the annual fair at Dhavaleshwar, near Belagavi, on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Nijaguni Maharudrappa Angadi (35), resident of the same village, while the accused who fired the bullet is Mahadev Bhimappa Nadagouda (38), and is absconding.
The incident took place at the annual fair being celebrated at Hanumanta and Ulimuttada Rangeshwara temple.
According to villagers, there is a tradition of firing five rounds in the air. On Wednesday noon, the fair was drawing to a close after villagers took out a traditional procession.
While Nadagouda completed four rounds of fire, the last round accidentally hit Nijaguni. Police from Kulgod police station rushed to the spot and registered a case under IPC Arms Act 304 and 304A, 304-culpable for homicide, not amounting to murder leading to death.