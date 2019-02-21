Karnataka: Man dies in celebratory firing at Dhavaleshwar fair

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: One person died in an alleged accidental fire shot from a revolver at the annual fair at Dhavaleshwar, near Belagavi, on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Nijaguni Maharudrappa Angadi (35), resident of the same village, while the accused who fired the bullet is Mahadev Bhimappa Nadagouda (38), and is absconding.

Nijaguni M Angadi was taken to

hospital after he was shot at; he later

succumbed to injuries on Wednesday

The incident took place at the annual fair being celebrated at Hanumanta and Ulimuttada Rangeshwara temple.

According to villagers, there is a tradition of firing five rounds in the air. On Wednesday noon, the fair was drawing to a close after villagers took out a traditional procession.

While Nadagouda completed four rounds of fire, the last round accidentally hit Nijaguni. Police from Kulgod police station rushed to the spot and registered a case under IPC Arms Act 304 and 304A, 304-culpable for homicide, not amounting to murder leading to death.