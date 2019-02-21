Man uses voice changer app, cheats men  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man who cheated several men using a voice changer application has been arrested by Cyber Crime police. Prakhyath alias Vinay, a resident of KHB Colony at Shira Gate in Tumakuru, is the arrested person. Police said that a private firm employee had filed a complaint recently stating that a woman, with whom he become friends on a social networking platform, had extorted Rs 2 lakh from him using his personal photos that he had shared with her. A case was registered and information was gathered about the accused. It was found that it was not a woman but a man.

“He was arrested from Tumakuru. He revealed that he was earlier running poultry business and had lost money. He also lost money in horse race betting. Thus, he came up with a plan to create fake Facebook accounts in female names and cheat men. Accordingly, he created profiles in the names of Vinutha, Vijeetha and others and sent friend requests to men.

Once they accepted the request, he also shared his phone number. When they contacted, he used a voice changer application and spoke like a girl. He also lured them into sending their nude photos and then blackmailed them,” the police said, adding that investigations so far revealed that he had cheated at least five men.