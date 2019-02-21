Home States Karnataka

Man uses voice changer app, cheats men  

A 32-year-old man who cheated several men using a voice changer application has been arrested by Cyber Crime police.

Published: 21st February 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man who cheated several men using a voice changer application has been arrested by Cyber Crime police. Prakhyath alias Vinay, a resident of KHB Colony at Shira Gate in Tumakuru, is the arrested person. Police said that a private firm employee had filed a complaint recently stating that a woman, with whom he become friends on a social networking platform, had extorted Rs 2 lakh from him using his personal photos that he had shared with her. A case was registered and information was gathered about the accused. It was found that it was not a woman but a man. 

“He was arrested from Tumakuru. He revealed that he was earlier running poultry business and had lost money. He also lost money in horse race betting. Thus, he came up with a plan to create fake Facebook accounts in female names and cheat men. Accordingly, he created profiles in the names of Vinutha, Vijeetha and others and sent friend requests to men.

Once they accepted the request, he also shared his phone number. When they contacted, he used a voice changer application and spoke like a girl. He also lured them into sending their nude photos and then blackmailed them,” the police said, adding that investigations so far revealed that he had cheated at least five men.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyber Crime Karntaka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp