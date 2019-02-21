‘Missing’ MLA appears before HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accusing Congress MLA, Mahesh Erangoud Kumithalli, appeared before the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday. Mahesh’s counsel filed his before the division bench of Justice K N Phaneendra and Justice K Natarajan, stating that Mahesh has not been detained by anybody unlawfully or illegally at any point in time.

Meanwhile, Additional Advocate General, A S Ponnanna and the counsel of Mahesh are insisting for the imposition of cost on the petitioner for making false allegations before the court, with regard to detention of Mahesh by Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi.

In view of the above submission, the court observed that it is necessary to hear the petition with reference to the imposition of cost, and adjourned the hearing to February 27. Advocate, social activist Pramod Dayanand Hiremani, filed habeas corpus petition seeking directions to trace Athani MLA Mahesh Erangoud Kumuthalli.