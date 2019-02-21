Home States Karnataka

Pakistan team denied visas for Asian Roll Ball Championship

Karnataka Roll Ball Association of India president Jyoti Chindak also said she did not want Pakistan to play.

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  The Pakistan team has been denied visas by the Indian government for the 3rd Asian Roll Ball Championship following the Pulwama attack that leftover 40 CRPF soldiers dead in Jammu and Kashmir. Although Pakistan was one of the 12 countries slated to participate in the championship that got underway in Belagavi on Wednesday, the government denied visas to the team even as its coach and players were ready to take part.

Manoj Yadav, president of Roll Ball Federation of India,  said, “The team has been denied visas. Given the volatile situation after the brutal killing of CRPF soldiers, we don’t want Pakistan to play. It’s always our country that comes first for us.”

Karnataka Roll Ball Association of India president Jyoti Chindak also said she did not want Pakistan to play. The event is being held by Asian Roll Ball Federation, Roll Ball Federation of India and Karnataka Roll Ball Association and 11 countries will be take part in it. Arrangements have been made for 1,000 spectators at Shivagang Roller Skating Club for the event. An estimated `1 crore is being spent for the event.

According to Yadav, India and Pakistan are the two best teams in Asia among the 12 countries that play roll ball in the region. “In the 2nd Asian Roll Ball Championship last year, India defeated Pakistan,” he said. denied visa, pak asks ISSF to withdraw Olympic quota: 

