Roadside boozers turn Mysuru streets into bars

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Streets and footpaths in the city, which were cleared of mobile canteens and vending carts after the introduction of Swachh Mysuru Abhiyan, are back to playing host to hawkers and boozers.

Makeshift shops have mushroomed on several roads, junctions and footpaths, now that experts evaluating the clean city tag have done their rounds. Ahead of the team’s visit, the authorities had removed these stalls 10 days ago. They had also placed potted plants on medians, and pourakarmikas were pressed into work to ensure cleanliness across the city.

The effort put in by Mysuru City Corporation officials was appreciated by people, as anti-social elements, hooligans and youths who consumed liquor on roadside disappeared overnight after stalls selling snacks were removed. However, the scenario has changed now. In the absence of patrolling by cops, and some police personnel allegedly colluding with shop owners, various areas on Outer Ring Road are seen dotted with parked cars and auto rickshaws carrying people consuming alcohol.

Police Commissioner K T Balakrishna said they will conduct raids on those consuming liquor in parked vehicles. A resident, Gangadhar, said they avoid service roads on the Outer Ring Road as people park their vehicles there to drink alcohol. This road has turned out to be an open-air bar for many, he added.

Balakrishna added that they will seek the excise department’s cooperation to act against them, and also seize vehicles. Streets around Manasa Gangothri campus, Bannimantap Highway Circle road, Yadavgiri, Jayalakshmipuram, SJCE Engineering College, Dattagalli, Vijayanagara, SBM Layout and R T Nagar have emerged as the favourite spots for boozers.

Morning walkers are greeted with empty liquor bottles on Kukkrahalli Road, RIE College, SJCE road and Vijayashreepura Junction, which are places popular with vendors selling savouries such as egg roll, chicken kababs, and fish fry. Residents say authorities should conduct surprise raids and seize shops catering to roadside boozers, as well as carry out ‘drunk and drive’ checks and impose fines on law-breakers.