There’s magic in the sky 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The spectacular flying display in the skies enthralled onlookers, with a few even screaming in glee when a few daring aerobatics were performed. The terrible tragedy that struck at the rehearsal of the Aero India show on Tuesday did not appear to have dampened the atmosphere.

Stall exhibitors from India and abroad and organisers dominated those watching the aerobatics.

With today being the inaugural day and first of three business days, only a thin crowd of aviation enthusiasts watched the drama unfolding in the skies. However, huge crowds are expected on Saturday and Sunday, the public holidays. Over 100 college students watched, spellbound. They were part of a group comprising students from several colleges who volunteered to help at the event.

Shalini, a second-year BCom student said, “We had so much fun watching it together as a group.”

Her friend Janani R adds, “It is the first time in my life so many of us together are watching a flight twist and turn like this. It is very thrilling.” Enthralled Arif Mohammed from Uttar Pradesh said, “It was so exciting to watch the flight do an upturn. I have never seen something like this in my entire life.” Chandrashekhar Rao, an aviation buff, relished watching the F-16s and Airbus do their acts. He has been watching the event for years now.

Suchitra Seth was among those lost in admiration, though it’s her third Aero Show. Pointing to the giant display boards throughout the Air Force Station, she said, “A pilot lost his life on Tuesday, rehearsing for the show. It would have been a nice gesture if his picture was put on these screens. It would have at least made his sacrifice known to all, with so many participants from all over the world present here.”

A few of the exhibitors also took some time off their stalls to watch the event. “I was able to watch the morning display as my company is exhibiting something here, but I need to get back to work,” said an individual, requesting anonymity.

‘Incorporate new technologies’

Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola urged the aviation sector to incorporate latest technologies, including robotics and artificial intelligence, so that India emerges a world leader. “India has advantages like demographic dividend, exploding market and skilled manpower to help us emerge ahead of the rest,” he said.

MiG-35 offered to India with conditions

Defence officials got a chance to see the MiG-35 via a live stream. Ilya Tarasenko, Director General of JSC RAC MiG said, “We are ready to supply MiG-35 air complex to New Delhi under exclusive conditions — unique technical solutions and willingness to localise production in India once the initial batch is in service.”

25K pilots required in next 20 years: Airbus

Considering the rate of growth in the civil aviation sector, India will require more than 25,000 new pilots over the next two years, according to a statement from Airbus. In order to fulfil the demands of the growing sector, Airbus will open a state-of-the-art commercial pilot and maintenance training

centre near Delhi.

City firm selects Dassault Systèmes

City-based aircraft design and engineering services firm, General Aeronautics has deployed the 3DEXPERIENCE platform of Dassault Systèmes, to develop a next generation unmanned aerial vehicle, the firm announced on Wednesday at Aero India.

Lockheed Martin makes F-21 pitch

US-based Lockheed Martin on Wednesday made a pitch for India to consider the F-21 multi-role fighter by stressing that the fighter was configured for IAF and that it provided ‘unmatched Make In India opportunities’. The company said that Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems would produce the F-21 in India and that purchase of the fighter would integrate India into the world’s largest fighter aircraft ecosystem.

US delegation at Aero India largest

The US delegation attending Aero India this year is the largest ever, with 100 military and civilian members and 28 firms participating. Alan R Shaffer, US Deputy Under Secretary of Defence Acquisition said, “Bilateral defence trade with India will reach an $18 billion later this year. India is the largest democracy, and the US is the largest economy.”