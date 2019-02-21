Home States Karnataka

There’s magic in the sky 

The spectacular flying display in the skies enthralled onlookers, with a few even screaming in glee when a few daring aerobatics were performed.

Published: 21st February 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

CM Kumaraswamy and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka Air Force Base on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The spectacular flying display in the skies enthralled onlookers, with a few even screaming in glee when a few daring aerobatics were performed. The terrible tragedy that struck at the rehearsal of the Aero India show on Tuesday did not appear to have dampened the atmosphere.
Stall exhibitors from India and abroad and organisers dominated those watching the aerobatics. 

With today being the inaugural day and first of three business days, only a thin crowd of aviation enthusiasts watched the drama unfolding in the skies. However, huge crowds are expected on Saturday and Sunday, the public holidays. Over 100 college students watched, spellbound. They were part of a group comprising students from several colleges who volunteered to help at the event. 

Shalini, a second-year BCom student said, “We had so much fun watching it together as a group.”
Her friend Janani R adds, “It is the first time in my life so many of us together are watching a flight twist and turn like this. It is very thrilling.” Enthralled Arif Mohammed from Uttar Pradesh said, “It was so exciting to watch the flight do an upturn. I have never seen something like this in my entire life.” Chandrashekhar Rao, an aviation buff, relished watching the F-16s and Airbus do their acts. He has been watching the event for years now.  

Suchitra Seth was among those lost in admiration, though it’s her third Aero Show. Pointing to the giant display boards throughout the Air Force Station, she said, “A pilot lost his life on Tuesday, rehearsing for the show. It would have been a nice gesture if his picture was put on these screens. It would have at least made his sacrifice known to all, with so many participants from all over the world present here.”

A few of the exhibitors also took some time off their stalls to watch the event. “I was able to watch the morning display as my company is exhibiting something here, but I need to get back to work,” said an individual, requesting anonymity. 

‘Incorporate new technologies’
Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola urged the aviation sector to incorporate latest technologies, including robotics and artificial intelligence, so that India emerges a world leader. “India has advantages like demographic dividend, exploding market and skilled manpower to help us emerge ahead of the rest,” he said.

MiG-35 offered to India with conditions
Defence officials got a chance to see the MiG-35 via a live stream. Ilya Tarasenko, Director General of JSC RAC MiG said, “We are ready to supply MiG-35 air complex to New Delhi under exclusive conditions — unique technical solutions and willingness to localise production in India once the initial batch is in service.”

25K pilots required in next 20 years: Airbus
Considering the rate of growth in the civil aviation sector, India will require more than 25,000 new pilots over the next two years, according to a statement from Airbus. In order to fulfil the demands of the growing sector, Airbus will open a state-of-the-art commercial pilot and maintenance training 
centre near Delhi.

City firm selects Dassault Systèmes
City-based aircraft design and engineering services firm, General Aeronautics has deployed the 3DEXPERIENCE platform of Dassault Systèmes, to develop a next generation unmanned aerial vehicle, the firm announced on Wednesday at Aero India. 

Lockheed Martin makes F-21 pitch
US-based Lockheed Martin on Wednesday made a pitch for India to consider the F-21 multi-role fighter by stressing that the fighter was configured for IAF and that it provided ‘unmatched Make In India opportunities’. The company said that Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems would produce the F-21 in India and that purchase of the fighter would integrate India into the world’s largest fighter aircraft ecosystem.  

US delegation at Aero India largest 
The US delegation attending Aero India this year is the largest ever, with 100 military and civilian members and 28 firms participating. Alan R Shaffer, US Deputy Under Secretary of Defence Acquisition said, “Bilateral defence trade with India will reach an $18 billion later this year. India is the largest democracy, and the US is the largest economy.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp