Under pressure, Sumalatha Ambareesh meets Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of late parliamentarian and minister Ambareesh, under tremendous pressure from her supporters to contest from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, visited former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his residence. Sumalatha’s supporters have been insisting that the Congress should ensure that she is nominated as the official candidate from Mandya.

They are insisting that on no condition should the seat be ceded to the JD(S). Sumalatha told Siddaramaiah that the decision of the people of Mandya is final. Asked if she will contest as an Independent, she maintained that it depends on the people.

It may be recalled that in the previous Lok Sabha election, Congress candidate Ramya lost the seat by just about 5,000 votes to the JD(S). “Ambareesh was part of the Congress and hence, the opinion of senior leaders of the party is very important. I leave it to the people to decide if I should contest as an Independent candidate or not. I won’t be able to comment on that now,” Sumalatha told reporters after her meeting with Siddaramaiah.