CM  HD Kumaraswamy bats for starting academic year early

Although in August 2016, an order was issued to ensure that universities across the state follow a common calender of events, this still remains on paper.

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka​ CM Kumaraswamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “The academic year should start early in government pre-university and degree colleges,” said Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday. He was addressing the national seminar on ‘Reinventing the wheel of Indian higher education system in the knowledge economy era’ at the Maharani Arts Commerce and Management College.

He said that while private colleges start their academic year early, government colleges begin late, putting students in government colleges at a disadvantage.

Although in August 2016, an order was issued to ensure that universities across the state follow a common calender of events, this still remains on paper. TM Manjunath, president of the Karnataka College Teachers’ Association (KGCTA), said that there was a need for common calendar of events to be implemented. “We have to either start colleges early or the government has to ask private colleges to start late,” he said.

