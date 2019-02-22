CM tells filmmakers to focus on quality

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Briefly appearing to push political affairs towards the back of his mind, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy spoke like a member of Sandalwood while inaugurating the 11th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFe) on Thursday.

He advised producers to look at the quality of the story before investing in a film. “Although I don’t visit theatres every day, I can tell the success rate of the movies by sitting in the CM’s office. Despite entry of new producers, the success rate is only 4-5 per cent,” he said.

“Like our farmers, even producers are attempting suicide. I have seen many people who sold their properties to make movies and lost everything. One should assess the project first. If the content is good, even a low budget film does well,” he added, citing the example of Sarkari Hiriya Pratamika Shaale Kasargodu.

Being a producer himself, he said, “I know how difficult it is to release a film abroad. Producers have to pay a week’s rent in advance to theatres to release a movie,” he said.

The chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, Nagatihalli Chandrashekar, said, “It has become difficult for producers to pay theatre rent as it is increased every week. I would request the CM to control this by bringing theatres under legal purview.” He added, “Every year, around 300 movies are released in the state, but there is a shortage of theatres, and those available are expensive. We request the CM to take measures to construct mini-theatres at bus stations.”

The inauguration event, held in front of Vidhana Soudha last year, was shifted to the banquet hall this time due to security reasons. Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag and Bollywood filmmaker Rahul Rawail, known for hits like Betaab, Arjun and Anjaam were invited as chief guests. Last year, Kareena Kapoor was invited for the inauguration. Anant Nag urged youngsters to watch the movies being screened at the festival.

The event, being held from February 22 to 28, features 225 films from 60 countries. The Iranian film, Bomb, A Love Story, directed by Payman Maadi, was screened following the inauguration.

Cutting costs

Despite having around `10 crore to spend on the festival, the organisers decided to spend less. Nagatihalli said, “Our estimate for this year’s BIFFe is around `4 crore.” During 2018, around `12 crore was spent. This time, less expenditure is being incurred on the remuneration paid to guests. As no Bollywood actors were invited, the academy was able to save money, said officials.

KFCC unhappy

Officials from the KFCC expressed unhappiness over the film industry getting ignored in the state budget. Chamber president Chinnegowda said, “We were expecting something for the movie industry in the budget, but somehow it was not considered. Now the CM has assured us of convening a meeting to discuss the issues, and we hope some of them will get resolved.”