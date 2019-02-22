Home States Karnataka

CM tells filmmakers to focus on quality

The inauguration event, held in front of Vidhana Soudha last year, was shifted to the banquet hall this time due to security reasons.

Published: 22nd February 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Veteran actor Ananth Nag and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy interact during the inauguration of Bengaluru International Film Festival at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Briefly appearing to push political affairs towards the back of his mind, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy spoke like a member of Sandalwood while inaugurating the 11th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFe) on Thursday.

He advised producers to look at the quality of the story before investing in a film. “Although I don’t visit theatres every day, I can tell the success rate of the movies by sitting in the CM’s office. Despite entry of new producers, the success rate is only 4-5 per cent,” he said.

“Like our farmers, even producers are attempting suicide. I have seen many people who sold their properties to make movies and lost everything. One should assess the project first. If the content is good, even a low budget film does well,” he added, citing the example of Sarkari Hiriya Pratamika Shaale Kasargodu.

Being a producer himself, he said, “I know how difficult it is to release a film abroad. Producers have to pay a week’s rent in advance to theatres to release a movie,” he said.

The chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, Nagatihalli Chandrashekar, said, “It has become difficult for producers to pay theatre rent as it is increased every week. I would request the CM to control this by bringing theatres under legal purview.” He added, “Every year, around 300 movies are released in the state, but there is a shortage of theatres, and those available are expensive. We request the CM to take measures to construct mini-theatres at bus stations.”

The inauguration event, held in front of Vidhana Soudha last year, was shifted to the banquet hall this time due to security reasons. Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag and Bollywood filmmaker Rahul Rawail, known for hits like Betaab, Arjun and Anjaam were invited as chief guests. Last year, Kareena Kapoor was invited for the inauguration. Anant Nag urged youngsters to watch the movies being screened at the festival.

The event, being held from February 22 to 28, features 225 films from 60 countries. The Iranian film, Bomb, A Love Story, directed by Payman Maadi, was screened following the inauguration.

Cutting costs
Despite having around `10 crore to spend on the festival, the organisers decided to spend less. Nagatihalli said, “Our estimate for this year’s BIFFe is around `4 crore.” During 2018, around `12 crore was spent. This time, less expenditure is being incurred on the remuneration paid to guests. As no Bollywood actors were invited, the academy was able to save money, said officials.

KFCC unhappy
Officials from the KFCC expressed unhappiness over the film industry getting ignored in the state budget. Chamber president Chinnegowda said, “We were expecting something for the movie industry in the budget, but somehow it was not considered. Now the CM has assured us of convening a meeting to discuss the issues, and we hope some of them will get resolved.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp