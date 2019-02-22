Home States Karnataka

Congress reaches out to JD(S) on seat-sharing

Acoordination committee meeting will be called for in the next couple of days where official discussions for seat sharing will begin between coalition partners.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid undercurrents between the coalition partners over seat-sharing for Lok Sabha elections, Congress state unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao met JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda on Thursday. This was the first formal attempt by Congress to initiate talks of seat sharing with its pre-poll alliance partner. While Congress is keen to make Gowda a part of the state-level talks, the former Prime Minister is unlikely to negotiate at the state-level and wants to keep his interaction limited to Congress’ central leadership.

“It was a smooth discussion with Deve Gowda who agrees that we should take a decision on the number of seats to be shared and the constituencies before this month end,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, KPCC president. The meeting comes a day after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said JD(S) was not a party of beggars to accept less number of seats. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah responded to the “beggar” jibe with a tweet on Thursday. “There are no beggars when it comes to coalition alliance. If there are any issues in the alliance, we shall sit & discuss amicably. But with respect to seat-sharing, we have not taken any decision but shall depend on the winnability of the candidates,” he tweeted.

He added that the issue of JD(S) leaders being disappointed with the seat allocation does not arise as there were no decisions taken.“Congress is keen on Gowda being a part of discussions but it is unlikely that he will want it,” a Congress office bearer said.

The heartburn for JD(S) seems to stem from the decisions taken at the Congress election committee meeting to offer a maximum of five-six seats to the partner. JD(S) is eyeing nothing less than 10 of the 28 seats for the Lok Sabha polls.

‘Seat-sharing will be decided in four days’

CM H D Kumaraswamy said in Bengaluru on Thursday that the seat-sharing issue between the Congress and the JD(S) will be decided in the next three to four days. Asked about the possible candidature of Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya, considered JD(S) stronghold, he said, “I cannot answer that question, you better ask them,’’ (meaning the Congress). Deputy CM G Parameshwara who sat at the press briefing beside the CM did not respond.  

