Congress word prevailed over CM’s? DCP back after being shunted out

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thirty-one IPS officers were transferred by the state government on Wednesday. According to sources, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister M B Patil played a more dominating role in deciding the list than Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.Sources said Congress leaders want favourable officers during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, Patil has denied the allegations.

One surprising name in the list was that of deputy commissioner of police (South) K Annamalai. He was posted as DCP (South) in October 2018. Annamalai was replaced by Isha Pant, who was serving as SP and Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Bengaluru.

Annamalai, who was on Aero India security duty, was shocked to learn about his transfer and was not shown any posting till further orders.But on Thursday, Annamalai got an official confirmation over phone saying he was not transferred and that his name appeared on the list due to “typing error”.

Sources said that after the list came out, some people opposed Annamalai’s transfer. They realised that none of the election guidelines would be applicable to Annamalai’s case, and if he moved the Central Administrative Tribunal, he would win and be back as DCP (south). That was the reason why they retained him, and Isha Pant was posted as DCP (south-east) Bengaluru, sources said.

Sources added that prominent leaders in JD(S) and Congress have had issues with Annamalai’s working style when he served in Chikkamagaluru and Udupi.

Within just one-and-half hours, the order was issued for these officers from the DGP and IGP office. Interestingly, after retaining Annamalai, and posting Isha to DCP (East), another order asked her to report to Chief Office (DG&IG of Police office) on Nrupathunga Road, until further orders. Sources said a Congress leader in South East Bengaluru was not keen on having Isha, with the Lok Sabha polls looming large.

Top brass of the police said that although the government said it was a “typing error”, in Isha Pant’s case they made changes thrice. “They will bring in an officer who will listen to them and help them during polls,” a senior official said.

No role in transfers: Patil

Home Minister Patil said the allegations were false. “Neither me nor Siddaramaiah have any role in these transfers. It is only done by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) and the Chief Minister approves it. Forget Siddaramaiah, being the home minister, I have not got involved in the transfers. The CM has to to be questioned,” he said.

100 officers transferred in Two days

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the coalition government seems to be keen on a major reshuffle in the administration. In the last two days, over 100 officers, including 31 IPS and 13 IAS officers, have been transferred. Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officers, DySPs, inspectors and sub-inspectors have also been transferred. Some prominent IPS officers who were transferred on Wednesday are ADGP Intelligence Amar Kumar Pandey, who is now posted as ADGP, State Human Rights Commission and IGP Central Range B Dayanand, who has been posted as IGP Intelligence. Sandeep Patil is now Mangaluru Police Commissioner in place of T R Suresh. Suresh is now Joint Commissioner of City Armed Reserve Units. Chetan Singh Rathore, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Bengaluru, has been posted as Director, Forensic Science Laboratory and M B Boralingaiah, DCP South-East, Bengaluru has been posted as SP Intelligence (Administration), Bengaluru. IAS officers who have been transferred are BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath. He has been posted as Regional Commissioner, Belagavi Division. Deputy Commissioners of Vijayapura, Davangere, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers have been transferred. The ECI had directed the government to finish the transfers by February 20 and file a compliance report by February 25.