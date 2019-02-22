Family escapes as bus crashes into their tin shed

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Srimant and his family members had a fortunate escape after a bus crashed into their tin shanty at Hadagil Haruti village in the wee hours of Thursday. Eighteen passengers sustained injuries after the bus, on way to Bidar from Sindagi town of Vijayapura, hit Srimant’s house, completely damaging the structure and the household articles inside. The house was unoccupied at the time of the accident.

While thanking his luck for the close shave, Srimant said that the accident has thrown the family out on the streets. “We have lost everything except our lives,” he told TNIE. “We have to start our life from scratch. Who would bear the cost and support us now,” he rued.

The North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) bus was taken on contract and was carrying members of a marriage party. The collision is thought to have been caused after the driver suffered sleepiness and lost control of the vehicle. Fortunately for Srimant and his family members, they had gone to attend a marriage function in another locality of the village, and had slept at the function venue on Wednesday night.

Following the crash, the injured passengers were admitted to a local hospital. Three of them, including driver Shivappa Kumbar, suffered major injuries, and were discharged in the evening, police sources said. “A case has been registered at the Rural Police Station and we may arrest the driver for negligent driving,” a police personnel at the station said.