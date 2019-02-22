Home States Karnataka

Family escapes as bus crashes into their tin shed

The North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) bus was taken on contract and was carrying members of a marriage party.

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

The bus that hit the shanty at Hadagi Haruti of Kalaburagi taluk

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Srimant and his family members had a fortunate escape after a bus crashed into their tin shanty at Hadagil Haruti village in the wee hours of Thursday. Eighteen passengers sustained injuries after the bus, on way to Bidar from Sindagi town of Vijayapura, hit Srimant’s house, completely damaging the structure and the household articles inside. The house was unoccupied at the time of the accident.  

While thanking his luck for the close shave, Srimant said that the accident has thrown the family out on the streets. “We have lost everything except our lives,” he told TNIE. “We have to start our life from scratch. Who would bear the cost and support us now,” he rued.

The North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) bus was taken on contract and was carrying members of a marriage party. The collision is thought to have been caused after the driver suffered sleepiness and lost control of the vehicle. Fortunately for Srimant and his family members, they had gone to attend a marriage function in another locality of the village, and had slept at the function venue on Wednesday night.   

Following the crash, the injured passengers were admitted to a local hospital. Three of them, including driver Shivappa Kumbar, suffered major injuries, and were discharged in the evening, police sources said. “A case has been registered at the Rural Police Station and we may arrest the driver for negligent driving,” a police personnel at the station said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road accident Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp