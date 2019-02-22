Home States Karnataka

Graft case: Interim stay given on FIR filed against Yeddyurappa and others

The Kalaburagi Bench of Karnataka High Court on Friday granted interim stay on the entire proceedings of FIR filed against former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa and three others.

Published: 22nd February 2019 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Kalaburagi Bench of Karnataka High Court on Friday granted interim stay on the entire proceedings of FIR filed against former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa and three others registered at Devadurga Police Station of Raichur district.

Justice PGM Patil single bench Judge, who reserved the orders on the prayer for an interim stay on the investigation against Yeddyurappa, Devadurga MLA Shivanagowda Naik, Hassan MLA Prretam Gowda and former journalist M. B. Maramkal.

READ| Audiogate scandal: I have full faith in legal system, says B S Yeddyurappa

The FIR filed by Sharanagowda Patil Kandakurm, son of Gurmitkal Janata Dal (S) MLA  Naganagowdaa Patil Kandkur, stated that he was invited to Devadurga Guest House by Yeddyurappa, where he was offered a sum of Rs 10 crores for contesting from Gurmitkal constituency. The FIR also claimed that the accused also asked Kandakurm to convince his father to resign from the post of MLA of Gurmitkal.

Senior council of Yeddyurappa CV Nagesh and another senior counsel Ashok Haranahalli who argued on behalf of Shivanagowda Naik told the court that there is was no mention of giving bribe in the FIR and claimed that the FIR stated ‘Rs. 10 crore would be given towards election expenses’ which does not fall under the prevention of Corruption Act.

Based on the argument, the defence asked the bench to quash the FIR and grant an immediate stay and immediately grant interim stay on the proceedings.

But Additional Public Prosecutor Sandesh Chouta who appeared on behalf of the State opposed the arguments of petitioners and contended that offering of Rs 10 crore would certainly fall under Prevention of Corruption Act. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prevention of Corruption Act B S Yeddyurapp

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp