Graft case: Interim stay given on FIR filed against Yeddyurappa and others

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Kalaburagi Bench of Karnataka High Court on Friday granted interim stay on the entire proceedings of FIR filed against former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa and three others registered at Devadurga Police Station of Raichur district.

Justice PGM Patil single bench Judge, who reserved the orders on the prayer for an interim stay on the investigation against Yeddyurappa, Devadurga MLA Shivanagowda Naik, Hassan MLA Prretam Gowda and former journalist M. B. Maramkal.

READ| Audiogate scandal: I have full faith in legal system, says B S Yeddyurappa

The FIR filed by Sharanagowda Patil Kandakurm, son of Gurmitkal Janata Dal (S) MLA Naganagowdaa Patil Kandkur, stated that he was invited to Devadurga Guest House by Yeddyurappa, where he was offered a sum of Rs 10 crores for contesting from Gurmitkal constituency. The FIR also claimed that the accused also asked Kandakurm to convince his father to resign from the post of MLA of Gurmitkal.

Senior council of Yeddyurappa CV Nagesh and another senior counsel Ashok Haranahalli who argued on behalf of Shivanagowda Naik told the court that there is was no mention of giving bribe in the FIR and claimed that the FIR stated ‘Rs. 10 crore would be given towards election expenses’ which does not fall under the prevention of Corruption Act.

Based on the argument, the defence asked the bench to quash the FIR and grant an immediate stay and immediately grant interim stay on the proceedings.

But Additional Public Prosecutor Sandesh Chouta who appeared on behalf of the State opposed the arguments of petitioners and contended that offering of Rs 10 crore would certainly fall under Prevention of Corruption Act.