Karnataka’s biggest diagnostic centre now at Nagarbhavi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday inaugurated Kanva Diagnostics at Nagarbhavi, its second centre in Bengaluru. This is one of the biggest laboratory facilities in the state.

Kanva Diagnostics, which is located at Rajajinagar, has at least 100 equipment which can do over 4,000 tests. The new centre is equipped with more facilities with advance technology. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr H M Venkatappa, Managing Director, Kanva Diagnostic Services Pvt Ltd, said that the new centre has more advance facilities and testing including PET scan, Gama camera for cancer detection and high-end mamography equipment among others. On the same occasion, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda launched CT scan and MRI machines.