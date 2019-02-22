Man receives offensive post, call from ‘Pakistan’

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: A man from Gadag has approached the police, saying he received messages on his social media account followed by a phone call suspected to be from Pakistan. Sanjayaraddi Massraddi (28), a resident of Panchakashari Nagar, said the caller abused him, and made fun of the Pulwama incident.

Sanjayaraddi has shared details with the police. “When I got the messages and the call, I checked the number. It began with +92308, which, I found, is from Pakistan. I was stunned with the post, which showed some military personnel walking on the coffins of Indian soldiers,” he said.