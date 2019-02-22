MLA Ganesh sent to B’luru prison

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suspended Congress MLA J N Ganesh who has been arrested by the Ramanagara police on the charges of assaulting his colleague Anand Singh during a brawl at the resort on January 20, was on Thursday sent to judicial custody. He is now lodged in the central prison at Parappana Agrahara here.

Ganesh was at large after the attack at Eagleton Resort on the city’s outskirts, where Congress had sequestered its MLAs to prevent poaching by BJP.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramanagara district Superintendent of Police Ramesh B said, “Ganesh was handed over to judicial custody for 14 days and his statement was recorded.”

Ganesh was arrested on Wednesday by a special team of Ramanagara police from a restaurant at Somnath in Gujarat.

On Thursday, when he was produced before the CJM court in Ramanagara, his counsel submitted that he was suffering from health issues. Hence, he requested the court to send Ganesh to the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara which has better medical facilities. Ganesh will be in jail till March 6. His bail petition will come up for hearing in a city court on Friday.

In his complaint to the police, Singh said Ganesh was upset as the latter suspected that he wanted to finish him off politically and did not support him financially during the Assembly polls last year.

Undertrial Prisoner No. 1799

Jail officials said, “Ganesh was brought to the jail at 6pm on Thursday and was subjected to a medical check-up as a routine before being given Undertrial prisoner No. 1799. The doctors said the 39-year-old MLA was medically fit and had no health issues. He has been given a cell in the high security block. He did not demand any special facilities when he entered the cell.”