‘Ministry of Defence should exit defence acquisition’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A separate commission for defence acquisition, on the lines of the Atomic Energy Commission or the Space Commission, is the need of the hour in order to streamline the future of the armed forces in the country, said Amber Dubey, Partner KPMG India. He was speaking at a seminar on the future of aviation, organised by PHD chamber at Aero India on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Defence is bogged down by controversy. Where is the time to focus on procurement and future technology? Let it be under government control but with a separate commission which can look at what other countries are doing and how to stay ahead of our adversaries,” he said.

Taking the example of the Rafale acquisition, Dubey said, “When you drag the process for 8-10 years, you end up spending in lifecycle costs as technology is upgraded every six months. We must look at cutting down acquisition times. What we purchase has been around for 15 years and deployed across the world. There is no need to test them again in the Thar desert or Leh. We can simulate much tougher environments,” he said.