Home States Karnataka

Plaint filed with ACB against CM, MLAs

The complainant alleged that the act committed by the CM amounts to serious offences such as causing disappearance of evidence, giving false information, money laundering and corruption.

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social activist Abraham T J has filed a complaint with the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, three MLAs and one former MLA. In the complaint submitted on Thursday, Abraham has made allegations against Kumaraswamy, Kolar JD(S) MLA K Srinivas Gowda, BJP MLA from Yelahanka S R Vishwanath, BJP MLA from Malleshwaram C N Ashwath Narayan and former BJP MLA CP Yogeshwar.

“The Kolar MLA has openly made a statement that BJP leaders had tried to lure him with money and ministership. But he returned the money after two months following the CM’s suggestion.“It is reliably learnt from the supporters of the MLA in Kolar that when the MLA brought it to the notice of the CM that he had received Rs 5 crore from BJP representatives, he had also informed the CM that the money was already spent. Therefore, to stay with JD(S) he would have no other alternative but to return the money to BJP. To retain the MLA back in the JD(S) fold, the CM had arranged for Rs 5 crore to be returned by the MLA to those who had given him the money,” the complainant stated.

The complainant alleged that the act committed by the CM amounts to serious offences such as causing disappearance of evidence, giving false information, money laundering and corruption. The ACB officials have received the complaint but have not registered FIR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abraham T J Anti Corruption Bureau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp