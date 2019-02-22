Plaint filed with ACB against CM, MLAs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social activist Abraham T J has filed a complaint with the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, three MLAs and one former MLA. In the complaint submitted on Thursday, Abraham has made allegations against Kumaraswamy, Kolar JD(S) MLA K Srinivas Gowda, BJP MLA from Yelahanka S R Vishwanath, BJP MLA from Malleshwaram C N Ashwath Narayan and former BJP MLA CP Yogeshwar.

“The Kolar MLA has openly made a statement that BJP leaders had tried to lure him with money and ministership. But he returned the money after two months following the CM’s suggestion.“It is reliably learnt from the supporters of the MLA in Kolar that when the MLA brought it to the notice of the CM that he had received Rs 5 crore from BJP representatives, he had also informed the CM that the money was already spent. Therefore, to stay with JD(S) he would have no other alternative but to return the money to BJP. To retain the MLA back in the JD(S) fold, the CM had arranged for Rs 5 crore to be returned by the MLA to those who had given him the money,” the complainant stated.

The complainant alleged that the act committed by the CM amounts to serious offences such as causing disappearance of evidence, giving false information, money laundering and corruption. The ACB officials have received the complaint but have not registered FIR.