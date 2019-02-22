Refresher courses must to train IOs: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking exception to lapses by Investigating Officers (IOs) and Public Prosecutors (PPs) in dealing with cases, Karnataka High Court has directed the Director General and Inspector General of Police as well as to Director of Prosecutions to take appropriate measures to train them. It suggested conducting refresher courses and seminars.

While upholding the sentence imposed on the accused by the trial court, the division bench of Justice K N Phaneendra and Justice K Somashekar ordered DG&IGP and Director of Prosecutions to act if there were lapses by officers in conducting cases before the court.

A criminal appeal was filed by Asif Pasha who was convicted by the Principal Sessions Judge. The IO, it appeared, had not come prepared to the court to give evidence, the court said.

Won’t stay Chambal release: HC

The HC on Thursday declined to stay release of Kannada film Chambal, which will be released on Friday. Deceased IAS officer D K Ravi’s parents have moved the the court seeking a stay alleging that it portrays their son in a bad light. The movie team’s counsel said it was not based on Ravi.