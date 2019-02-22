Home States Karnataka

Refresher courses must to train IOs: HC

A criminal appeal was filed by Asif Pasha who was convicted by the Principal Sessions Judge.

BENGALURU: Taking exception to lapses by Investigating Officers (IOs) and Public Prosecutors (PPs) in dealing with cases, Karnataka High Court has directed the Director General and Inspector General of Police as well as to Director of Prosecutions to take appropriate measures to train them. It suggested conducting refresher courses and seminars.

While upholding the sentence imposed on the accused by the trial court, the division bench of Justice K N Phaneendra and Justice K Somashekar ordered DG&IGP and Director of Prosecutions to act if there were lapses by officers in conducting cases before the court.

A criminal appeal was filed by Asif Pasha who was convicted by the Principal Sessions Judge. The IO, it appeared, had not come prepared to the court to give evidence, the court said.

