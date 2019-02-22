Road rage: Biker flashes at woman, punches her 

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A road rage incident turned ugly for a woman techie after a pervert riding a two-wheeler hit her scooter from behind, and when questioned, he allegedly unzipped his trousers and flashed at her before punching her in the face. He then escaped. All this happened in broad daylight at the busy HAL Junction around 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

The victim has filed a complaint with the HAL police. Twenty-eight-year-old Sanjana (name changed), staying in Marathalli, was riding her scooter with a male friend. When they stopped at HAL traffic signal, a biker hit her scooter from behind.

Her male friend got down to check the damage and asked the biker why he was riding rashly. A heated argument ensued between Sanjana’s friend and the biker.

The biker blamed it on Sanjana saying she applied the brakes too quickly. But as both were about to come to blows, Sanjana intervened. She told police that it was when the pervert manhandled her and flashed at her.

Police, citing her complaint, said she immediately took out her mobile phone and clicked a photo. The biker got angry and snatched the phone from her and threw it on the road. He also hit her helmet with his hand and then punched her in the face. When people gathered at the spot, the man escaped.

Police said Sanjana was able to get the registration number of the accused’s two-wheeler as well as his photo. “We have taken up a case under IPC Section 509 (insult to the modesty of a woman) and Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). A team has been formed to catch him,” an officer said.