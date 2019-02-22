Home States Karnataka

Road rage: Biker flashes at woman, punches her 

The victim has filed a complaint with the HAL police.

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A road rage incident turned ugly for a woman techie after a pervert riding a two-wheeler hit her scooter from behind, and when questioned, he allegedly unzipped his trousers and flashed at her before punching her in the face. He then escaped. All this happened in broad daylight at the busy HAL Junction around 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

The victim has filed a complaint with the HAL police. Twenty-eight-year-old Sanjana (name changed), staying in Marathalli, was riding her scooter with a male friend. When they stopped at HAL traffic signal, a biker hit her scooter from behind.

Her male friend got down to check the damage and asked the biker why he was riding rashly. A heated argument ensued between Sanjana’s friend and the biker.

The biker blamed it on Sanjana saying she applied the brakes too quickly. But as both were about to come to blows, Sanjana intervened. She told police that it was when the pervert manhandled her and flashed at her.

Police, citing her complaint, said she immediately took out her mobile phone and clicked a photo. The biker got angry and snatched the phone from her and threw it on the road. He also hit her helmet with his hand and then punched her in the face. When people gathered at the spot, the man escaped.

Police said Sanjana was able to get the registration number of the accused’s two-wheeler as well as his photo. “We have taken up a case under IPC Section 509 (insult to the modesty of a woman) and Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). A team has been formed to catch him,” an officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road rage karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp